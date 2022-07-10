Demet Özdemir And Oğuzhan Koç Set a Date For The Wedding, And It is Sooner Than You Think

  1. Home
Published July 10th, 2022 - 11:15 GMT
Demet Özdemir And Oğuzhan Koç
Özdemir and Koç are preparing to spend the rest of their lives together
By Alexandra Abumuhor

Actress Demet Özdemir and her fiancé, Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç, announced the date of their wedding.

Media sites said that the Turkish stars Demet Ozdemir and Oguzan, will officially tie the knot on the 28th of August. 

It is also reported that  Özdemir and Koç have started preparing all the essentials for the couple's big night, and currently the love birds are enjoying a couples get aways in Muğla which is located in Turkey. 

The couple got engaged last June, in an intimate close family and friends ceremony. 

Demet wowed a silk pink gown while her husband-to-be wore a damper white suit. 

 

