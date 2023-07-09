Demet Özdemir finds love with Sergio Sergi

  1. Home
Published July 9th, 2023 - 07:38 GMT
ALBAWABA - Looks like Demet Özdemir got over her divorce and already found herself a new man. 

It has been reported that Turkish actress Demet Özdemir started to date, Greek producer and DJ Sergio Sergi. 

Özdemir, who divorced her husband Oğuzhan Koç in May, after 8 months of marriage, has been traveling repeatedly to Greece. 

Rumors are spreading claiming the actress is traveling to see the Italian native.

Özdemir first met Sergi at a birthday party for one of their mutual friends. 

Earlier, the actress revealed that she bought a house in Greece later on, she posted a picture while in Greece and penned: "Not a tourist but a local."

The media believe that the relationship between the duo are getting a little more serious that she is thinking about moving to Greece to be with the musician. 

However, neither parties have confirmed the news. 

