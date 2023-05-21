Demet new rumored boyfriend cheats on her

  1. Home
Published May 21st, 2023
neither Özdemir nor Evirgen have commented on the relationship.

ALBAWABA - Turkish actress Demet Özdemir is rumored to be dating a businessman, weeks after her divorce.

Demet Özdemir's name had been trending for a while after she announced her divorce from her husband, Oğuzhan Koç, 8 months after their marriage. 

Although she did not reveal the main reason for the divorce, several sources confirmed that there were major problems between the Turkish stars that eventually led to their separation. 

And now, Özdemir stirs rumors that she is dating Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün's ex-boyfriend, Umut Evirgen.

According to new Turkish sources revealed that Evirgen was spotted with an anonymous woman, amid rumors of his romantic relationship with Özdemir.

And per a Turkish news sites, the anonymous woman is rumored to be his lover. 

Rumors are yet to be confirmed, and neither Özdemir nor Evirgen have commented on the relationship. 


 

Tags:Demet ÖzdemirUmut Evirgen

