Demet Özdemir: I Follow the Discounts, We Don't Make Easy Money After All!

Turkish actress Demet Özdemir has attended an event by Pantene Türkiye, of which she is the brand face, held in Galata the previous day.

The 29-year-old beautiful actress, who recently came to the agenda of the magazine with the love she had with Oğuzhan Koç, made candid statements.

Demet Özdemir, who Recently starred in the TV series 'My Home My Destiny', answered the questions of journalists at the invitation of Pantene Türkiye event.

Özdemir, who attracted attention with her stylish outfit, was asked if she followed discounts.

Confessing that she spends a lot of money on shoes and bags, Özdemir said, "I don't have an obsession with brands. I wear things that fit together. Of course, I follow the discounts. After all, we don't make easy money."

Giving the good news that she will be on the screens soon, the actress said, "Actually, I was planning to take a break from the sets and rest for a while, but such beautiful projects are coming. It seems that I will be on the screens soon."

She added, "I don't want to say anything until it's completely clear, but I will explain it soon."