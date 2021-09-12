Braless! Demet Özdemir Responds to Having a Fake Relationship to Oğuzhan Koç With a Semi-Nude Picture

She is showing off her body. Turkish actress Demet Özdemir has shared one of her slurtiest pictures with her 14 million followers on Instagram.

The Turkish beauty sported an unbuttoned lime-green cardigan, and avoided to face a nip-slip by hanging a gesp.

The Erkenci Kuş star paired the cardigan with a sky-blue pencil skirt with a high-thigh slit and sneakers, and captioned the shot with a palm tree emoji.



The picture has generated 1.5 million likes and 14.6k comments in less than 24 hours from sharing it.

Demet's picture during the weekend came after Italian celebrity gossip expert Alessandro Rosica has revealed that Demet Özdemir and Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç's relationship is fake.

A few days ago, Alessandro spilled some interesting revelation about the duo's relationship, calling it fake.

Alessandro wrote: 'Demet Özdemir and singer Oğuzhan Koç are one of the fakest couples ever.'

Rosica then teased followers and wrote that he will share yet another shocking fact about the couple this week, claiming that Demet herself has confessed it to a someone close to her.

'We are about to get to the second part, a very fundamental point, a very heavy detail that Demet would have confessed to a person close to her.'

The Italian gossip expert added: 'Part 2 will be out next week, I'm writing it in detail. But the spoiler I can bring it out in the meantime, this post will have to reach at least 10 thousand comments, and I will bring it out, for all of you of course, good luck. P.S in the story just put by the singer, you will notice the white heart, as a sign of friendship, in fact, as I have been telling you for days, they are nothing but friends… but this detail only “we” knew. They have not been seen for several days, this photo is obviously not from today. Alessandro Rosica.'