Demet Özdemir Is SINGLE and Not With Oğuzhan Koç!

Are Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta, Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç stories built by their respective managers? Stories made up for advertising purposes only? So say the well-informed Alessandro Rosica who affirmed this truth. And the two protagonists of Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird / DayDreamer) Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir have remained silent in this regard and no denial has arrived.

The stories of Can Yaman with Diletta Leotta and Demet Özdemir with Oğuzhan Koç for celebrity gossip expert Alessandro Rosica, are both piloted by their managers.

Alessandro Rosica launches the indiscretion through his Instagram @investigatoresocialofficial: the two relationships were built only to increase popularity. And he says he is sure of what he's saying.

Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir, Suspicious Coincidences

Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir are at the center of media storm for their love stories with Diletta Leotta and Oğuzhan Koç. Two stories that immediately aroused suspicion because both judged to be bogus, despite the fact that the two couples worked hard to present their relationships as true as possible.

Alongside their fans, Can and Demet have sided with them many haters, who, on the contrary, immediately doubted the stories. Relationships that now both seem to have ended.

Yaman & Leotta and Özdemir & Koç: Fake Stories

Rosica on his Instagram profile has often dealt with Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta for months. Even defining the story between the Turkish actor and the sports journalist as the "Yaman Gate". So now he devoted himself to the another couple composed of Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç.

Alessandro Rosica wrote:

'Özdemir - Oğuzhan Koç ... A story that began in conjunction with the Yaman Gate circus ... I always knew that this alleged story was false, but in the meantime I was dealing with the Yaman-Gate and therefore reluctantly had to neglect the 'fake story' by Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan … but today I'm here'.

'After hearing my Italian and Turkish sources (as you well know, they are hardly wrong) today I can put my face to it and assure you that Demet Özdemir is currently single, only a cover for the engagement with the Turkish singer'.

Can and Demet, Stories Invented By Managers?

Alessandro Rosica continues and explains why all this was done and who thought of getting the two couples engaged. All "merit" of the respective managers only to procure more popularity:

'But what everyone is asking is "Why? What need would Demet have to lie to her followers?!?". today I am here to tell you something, and I will tell you with absolute certainty, remember that I am putting my face into it, my face. The piloted stories of Can Yaman with Diletta and that of Demet Özdemir with the Turkish singer, was all done by their managers… what does Demet gain?!? The same question they asked me about Can. A lot, future projects, sponsors, projects even outside Turkey'.



'Demet like Can, needed a partner (fake and famous) not that now she is not famous and loved, far from it, in fact, unlike the others, Demet continues to be very loved. This will obviously bring advantages to Demet, who let us remember, however, will continue to be very much loved. Why did they decide to start this circus together?!? after days, weeks, months ... what's really behind it?!? But above all why Oğuzhan?! Let's start the Oğuzhan Gate. To be continued…'