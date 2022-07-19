  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Demet Özdemir in a Strapless Black Dress

Demet Özdemir in a Strapless Black Dress

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published July 19th, 2022 - 07:59 GMT
Demet Özdemir
Demet Özdemir's latest Instagram post

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Also ReadDemet Özdemir And Her Fiancé Oğuzhan Koç Get Caught!Demet Özdemir And Her Fiancé Oğuzhan Koç Get Caught!

Famous Turkish actress Demet Özdemir took to her Instagram account to share a new picture of her looking gorgeous as always. 

Demet appeared in a strapless black dress, and in the photo it shows the Turkish star being photographed by a friend sitting opposite from her.

And soon after Demet Özdemir posted the snap, it got over 5K views.

Also ReadDemet Özdemir And Her Fiancé Oğuzhan Koç Get Caught!Demet Özdemir And Oğuzhan Koç Set a Date For The Wedding, And It is Sooner Than You Think

On another story, the Turkish beauty Demet recently celebrated her engagement to Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç in a small intimate ceremony. 

And their wedding is set to take place on the 28th of August this year. 

 

Tags:Demet ÖzdemirTurkish starsTurkish ActressOğuzhan Koç

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...