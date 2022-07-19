Demet Özdemir in a Strapless Black Dress

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Famous Turkish actress Demet Özdemir took to her Instagram account to share a new picture of her looking gorgeous as always.

Demet appeared in a strapless black dress, and in the photo it shows the Turkish star being photographed by a friend sitting opposite from her.

And soon after Demet Özdemir posted the snap, it got over 5K views.

On another story, the Turkish beauty Demet recently celebrated her engagement to Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç in a small intimate ceremony.

And their wedding is set to take place on the 28th of August this year.