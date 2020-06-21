  1. Home
  Demet Özdemir: They Wonder How I Refuse to Strip Naked but Wear Bikinis! (Picture)

Demet Özdemir: They Wonder How I Refuse to Strip Naked but Wear Bikinis! (Picture)

Published June 21st, 2020 - 09:17 GMT
Demet Özdemir: They Wonder How I Refuse to Strip Naked but Wear Bikinis!

Turkish actress Demet Özdemir stressed that she is totally against nudity in any series or movie of her own, confirming that this stand will not be abandoned.

Özdemir explained in press statements; there are limits to short dresses as well, in addition to the big difference between what she described as liberation and superfluity, pointing out that she is liberal but not cheap or carefree. 

She added, saying: "They wonder how I refuse to strip naked but wear bikinis, forgetting that they are beach clothes and all women wear them, and this has nothing to do with nudity."

Demet concluded: "I also reject intimate scenes, which were presented several times in Turkish films .. I am committed to a series of customs and traditions that I cannot ignore, but I do not like exaggeration either."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

