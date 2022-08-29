Demet Özdemir's Three Gorgeous Wedding Gowns

Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Sunday.

The two Turkish stars celebrated their marriage with friends and family, and Demet Özdemir looked gorgeous in three different looks from three different designers.

A number of stars in Turkey shared their looks from the magical night, which has now became the talk of the public.

Attendees included the likes of Deniz Baysal, Handa Doğandimir, Pelin Karahan, Berand Tonga, Gulcan Arslan, accompanied by her lover, Murat Boz, Murat Dalkilic, Bansu Soral, Ibrahim Celikul, Naz Gokten, and Furkan Palali.

Demet's first wedding gown was a almost mermaid-like style, mesh fabric, it was also long and white. Demet's first dress was very simple and beautiful.

For her second look, the Turkish actress wowed a gorgeous plain pearl white dress that was a bit flowy, Demet Özdemir had her hair behind her shoulders which perfectly showed her natural beauty.

Her last look was worn in the after party of the wedding, she wore a flowy of the shoulder dress, she had her hair tied up in a low ponytail, and accessorized with a forehead/head piece.

The wedding dresses are designed by three different designers, Eda Gungor, Nihan Pekar and the last dress will be from the brand of world designer Alexander McQueen.

Demet Özdemir shared with her followers and fans that she would be giving away one of her dresses to one of her followers who is set to get married soon.

And last week, Demet shared new photos from her special night before the wedding as she held her Henna Night and Kina Gecesi in Turkish.

Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç got engaged last month in an intimate ceremony, which was limited to close family and friends.

Demet wore a long tight pink dress with a stylish neck cut attached with pearls from the back, and wore her hair up to show off her beautiful natural make up.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor