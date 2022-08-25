Demet Özdemir to Give Away one of Her Wedding Dresses

Famous Turkish star Demet Özdemir is currently preparing her wedding.

Demet Özdemir is set to marry famous Turkish singer 'Oğuzhan Koç' tomorrow, Friday the 26th of August.

Sources close to the Turkish star, Demet Özdemir, revealed that the she will wear three different wedding dresses on her wedding day, with the total costs of the dresses amounting to 11 thousand dollars.

The source shared that the white wedding dresses will each be from a different brand and designer, namely: "Eda Gungor, Nihan Pekar", and the last dress will be from the brand of world designer Alexander McQueen.