Demi Lovato: Happiness is Not Related to my Success

Demi Lovato's "happiness" isn't defined by her "success".



The 27-year-old singer says that whilst her career is important to her, the things in her life that make her happy don't revolve around being successful, and instead come from things including her family, friends, and "soul connections" she's made with people throughout her life.



She said: "My success is not ... [It doesn't] measure my happiness. When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team. I think about people that - connections, soul connections. Meaningful relationships, exactly."



Demi does still "worry" about success at times, and has said her goal going forward is to focus more on being happy, rather than being successful.



She added: "But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success."

The 'Anyone' singer has been focusing on her own health and wellbeing since suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018, and has said part of that journey has involved becoming more spiritual.



Demi says that whilst she shied away from church for many years, she's now found a place in Los Angeles that "accepts" her for "who she is".



Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's 'New Music Daily', she said: "I had to realize the God I'm seeking, the God I love and the God I want to be my God is available 24/7, always at an arm's length, and constantly with me. And feeling that kind of, that shift. I don't know, I just feel safer and I feel renewed."



Meanwhile, Demi recently got a tattoo on her back which symbolizes her "rebirth".



Her tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi of Aureo Roma wrote on Instagram: "For the incredible @ddlovato ... "Divine Feminine" ... Destruction Effect XVIII ... We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward.



"The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolise the reach of an higher state of consciousness.Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honoured to have represented this for you. (sic)"