Demi Lovato Moves Into a $35,000 a Month Condo

Demi Lovato has moved into a $35,000 a month high-rise condominium in Los Angeles, reports TMZ.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker, 26, has reportedly moved into the 22nd floor of an exclusive building in Century City in LA's Westside, which is home to many fellow A-listers.

The beauty's incredible new home features envy-inducing views of the LA skyline, Hollywood Hills and San Gabriel Mountains from her living room.

The property is also said to have amenities fit for a superstar including indoor and outdoor pools, fitness centre , a screening room, tennis courts, outdoor chef's kitchen and a game room.

Videos shared of the new home to Demi's Instagram reveal a mammoth living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, cream decor and opulent artwork.

An eight seater marble dining table provides the perfect spot for entertaining, overlooking the Hollywood Hills.

The Heart Attack songstress also proudly revealed the jaw-dropping views of the home, as she shared a clip captioned 'views.'

MailOnline has contacted Demi's representatives for comment.

In December 2018 it was reported Demi has taken her former home - a Los Angeles mansion off the market and was trying to find renters for the home, which is the same location where she suffered a drug overdose in July.

The singer recently listed the 5,500 square foot home for a hefty rental price tag of $39,000 per month.

The home was first listed for sale in September for $9,495,000 and the price was later slashed to $8,995,000 but still wasn't scooped up.

Demi's property 'was officially removed from an active listing on November 30,' according to The Blast.

Sources familiar with the situation also told the outlet that 'Lovato was not interested in returning to the home and revisiting the traumatic incident.'

It was added, 'She is focused on new beginnings and a fresh start.'

The traumatic incident was, of course, Demi's near fatal overdose over the summer.

Demi has reportedly not been back to the mansion since her overdose and has been shedding other 'negative' aspects of her life.

Following the scare, the Sober hitmaker checked into rehab for a three month stint and has since been focused on her recovery.

The former Disney star later made the choice to unload the luxury four-bedroom pad, which boasts an infinity pool, bar, covered gazebo and media room.

Before they tied the knot, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted touring the property as potential buyers.

The Skyscraper hitmaker is also newly single after breaking up with Henri Levy.

The songstress and fashion designer Levy first made headlines last November when they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles in the wake of her completion of a 90-day treatment program following a drug overdose last July.

An insider described Levy to the publication as 'someone she met years ago' who had 'been helping Demi stay on the right path.

'Demi has known Henry for years and wore his clothes in the past,' a separate source told the publication in November. 'He has a bit of a troubled past as well, but is doing well now. He will be great at supporting Demi’s sobriety.

He is kind of an eccentric guy, but sweet. Demi won’t be bored with him. He is very creative and passionate about life.'

The Confident artist was seen on multiple outings with Levy as 2018 wound down, as they went to the celeb-packed Malibu restaurant Nobu in early December, and wrapped the year up with a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

News of the relationship's end came after a source told the publication that Lovato 'has not relapsed since she overdosed,' and has continued treatment on her own accord.

'She did recently go to a facility, but it was her own decision. It was one trip to a treatment facility for a few weeks outside of Los Angeles.'

The singer is presently focused on 'taking care of herself and is in a positive place,' as she's been 'working out and getting back in the studio to make music.'