Demi Lovato Reveal They Used to Have a Bad Attitude When They Were Younger

The 'Confident' hitmaker started providing for their family from an early age but they admit that because the world "put them on a pedestal", they thought they could "do no wrong".



Speaking on their 4D With Demi Lovato podcast, they said: "I noticed that when I came into the spotlight at a young age, and then was the breadwinner ... there wasn't a manual for my parents to read and it say, 'Here's what to do to raise a child star.' They didn't get that.



"So when they would try to ground me at 17, I would say, 'I pay the bills.' And I cringe now when I think about that attitude. But when the world is putting you on a pedestal, you kind of think that you could do no wrong. As I've gotten older, I see my parents just as big kids themselves."



Demi previously admitted fame caused them to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder.



They said: "At first I was, like, woah, excuse me? How is that so? And the therapist explained to me the hyper-vigilancy that you maintain when you’re in public. I can hear the snap of a phone from 20 feet away; I can feel it when a camera is pointed at me, even if it’s 100 feet away. It’s that hyper-vigilancy."



And Demi also urged others who comment on their life to "walk a mile in their shoes" before they make any comments about them.



She added: "It’s very easy to have an opinion about the celebrity on the cover of a trashy magazine when you’re buying your groceries. The temptation to say, 'Well, they should have done this, they should have done that', can be irresistible.



But no one will ever know until they walk a mile in someone’s shoes. When I walked a mile in those other child stars’ shoes, I was, like, I get it."