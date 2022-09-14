Demi Lovato Reveals She Might be Retiring From Music

On Tuesday, pop star Demi Lovato has hinted that she might be ending her career in a now-deleted Instagram story.

In her story, Demi Lovato shared a picture that shows the window of what it looks like a hotel room window, and wrote: 'I am so sick, I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last.''

The 30-year-old added: 'I love you, and thank you guys.'

Soon after the hotel room window post, Demi Lovato shared a mirror selfie and wrote :' “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”

Demi has lately been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and substance abuse.

Demi Lovato is currently on tour for performances following the release of her album, Holy Fvck, in August.