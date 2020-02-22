Demi Lovato Says She Doesn't Always Wake up With Confidence

The 27-year-old singer took to social media on Friday to let her fans know she had woken up feeling less than her best, and used the opportunity to remind her followers that life always has 'ups and downs'.

Referencing her recent appearance on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast, she wrote on her Instagram Story: 'Woke up feeling not super confident even tho my PBD episode just came out. Let this be a reminder to anyone struggling out there - this life is a journey with tons of ups and down but you can't give up.

'I deal with s**t on the daily but I know I'm gonna be okay with God on my side. 'Also you guys, my friends and family are pretty helpful too (sic)'.

During her appearance on Ashley's podcast, Demi opened up about her near-fatal overdose in 2018, which he said was brought on by her battle with an eating disorder, as she felt under pressure to 'look a certain way'.

Demi was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital on July 24, 2018 following an overdose.

She entered a treatment facility in August 2018, and has since made her comeback with a performances at the Grammys and Super Bowl LIV.

​

​

Demi confessed: 'I'm tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting. I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it.

'I think when you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder. I was in that situation, and I was just running myself into the ground.

'I honestly think that's kind of what led to everything happening over the past year was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn't, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn't.'

The Anyone singer shared details of the podcast - which was released earlier this week - on social media and thanked the model for allowing her to 'open up' about her health journey.

She wrote: 'Thank you Ashley for allowing me to really open up about my faith, boundaries, my body acceptance journey, and what my future holds. We had such an honest and real conversation... I can't wait for you guys to watch and listen (sic)'