Demi Lovato Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by Her Former Dealer

The 28-year-old singer was rushed to hospital in July 2018 when she almost died following a drug overdose that caused her to suffer three strokes, a heart attack, and organ failure.



Demi opens up about her ordeal and her journey back to health in her upcoming YouTube Originals documentary series, ‘Dancing with the Devil’ – which is set to premiere on March 23 – and it has now been reported the documentary also makes allegations of sexual assault against the man who supplied Demi with heroin on the night of her overdose.



According to Page Six, Demi recalls in the series that she was asked by doctors following her overdose if she’d had consensual sex on the night of the incident.



She is reported as saying: “I remembered him lying on top of me, so I said, ‘yes’.



“It wasn’t until maybe a month after my overdose that I realized, ‘Hey, you weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.’ That kind of trauma doesn’t go away overnight.”



As of the time of writing, no preview clips of the documentary have featured the allegations, but trailers released earlier this month saw Demi speak about the consequences of her overdose.



She said in the clip: "I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes."

At the end of the trailer, the ‘It’s OK Not To Be OK’ hitmaker admitted she wants to “set the record straight” on her health battle.



She added: "I've had so much to say over the past two years wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened.



“I've had a lot of lives. I’m like a cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life. I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music.”



After Demi’s overdose in 2018, the singer spent months in recovery, including undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation center and spending time in a sober living facility.