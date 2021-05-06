Demi Lovato Struggles With Her Eating Disorder on a Daily Basis

The 28-year-old singer has previously been open about her battle with an eating disorder, and on Thursday (05.05.21), she took to Instagram to reveal that whilst she still finds herself constantly battling the lasting effects of the disorder, she now knows she is “worth it”.



Posting a picture of a mug with “I am worth it” written alongside a stylized heart – which is the symbol associated with the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) – she wrote: "This is the @neda symbol for eating disorder recovery. I painted this at @colormemine years ago. Even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day.



“I still struggle. Daily. There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it's all I think about. Still. But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it. (sic)”



Demi's battle with eating disorders became public in 2010, when she sought treatment for bulimia, as well as self-harm issues.



The ‘Sober’ singer has since been candid about the ups and downs of her recovery, and said last year she was left “miserable” when the people around her were unable to get her the help she needed to beat her disorder.



She said: "My bulimia got really bad. I asked for help, and I didn't receive the help that I needed. So, I was stuck in this, like, unhappy position. Here I am sober, and I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm six years sober, but I'm miserable. I'm even more miserable than when I was drinking. Why am I sober?' "