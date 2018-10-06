Demi Rose Looks Gorgeous in Latex Catsuit Outfit

(Demi Rose/ Instagram)

She is famed for her hourglass figure, garnering thousands of likes from fans on her racy Instagram snaps.

And Demi Rose continued to display her killer curves on the social media site on Friday as she channeled her inner Catwoman.

The busty model, 23, slipped into a plunging latex catsuit, sharing a clip of a male assistant rubbing oil on her jaw-dropping cleavage before changing into a hot pink bra and sheer trousers for the smouldering photoshoot.

Demi showed off her feline side in the black Catwoman mask, while displaying her peachy derriere in the see-through black trousers as she posed against a door.