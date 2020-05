Demi Rose Sends Her Fans' Temperatures Soaring as She Shares New Sexy Posts

She's never been shy of displaying her incredible curves.

And Demi Rose sent her fans' temperatures soaring on Friday as she took to Instagram to share another sexy post.

The Instagram model, 25, flaunted her ample assets in a plunging metallic one-piece as she posed for the racy snaps.

In the snaps Demi flaunted her amazing hourglass curves in the barely-there swimsuit with a clip around her slender waist.

With her brunette tresses tumbling to the side, the star's amazing cleavage was certainly a sight to behold.

The post was captioned: 'Let your energy speak for itself.'

Demi hasn't been shy of flaunting her amazing figure in social media snaps during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Wednesday the star slipping into black lace lingerie for yet more racy snaps.

Fresh from a shower Demi showed off her jaw-dropping cleavage and toned stomach as she posed seductively in her candlelit living room.

Demi put on a very cheeky display as she exhibited her pert derriere in the teeny-tiny thong, which matched the intricate black lace bra.

The Birmingham beauty wrapped a white fluffy towel around her wet hair and sported a glamorous make-up look.

Gazing down at a pink rose she had plucked from her bouquet, Demi simply captioned the post: 'Zen'.

Demi is currently isolating in her London flat, after the coronavirus pandemic scrapped her travel plans for last month.

The star recently lamented: 'All I have with me is crochet stuff and bikinis. I'm sick of wearing all the other stuff that I bought that is loungey.

'What is your bet that this will be over in June, July, August... What do you think, like never?

'Corona really f**ed us up, really majorly f**ked us up. I hope you're all staying safe and me...

'I am meditating, I'm trying to read a lot of books. Me and Teddy are really bored. I really want corona to f**k off, honestly.'

Despite hating being cooped up in her flat, Demi revealed she is enjoying having some time for self reflection.

She explained: 'I find this time is really healing. I've never had the chance to sit here, not be able to move.

'I kind of sweep it under the carpet and get on with it. I've had time to think about things I haven't really got over, I've never really grieved.

'I'm trying to think about the positives with this time.

'If you're feeling a lot, you're trapped in your home, trapped with your thoughts, try and think about it like you need to feel this way, get over it to be better.'

The Instagram star suffered heartache as her dad Barrie when he passed away aged 80 in 2018, before her mother Christine sadly died just seven months later.