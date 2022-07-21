Details of Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Latest Collaboration Are Here!

By Alexandra Abumuhor

After 12 years of finishing their romance drama series, Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ are returning to the screen for a second time together.

The new Turkish collaboration which will air on Netflix will start filming soon, and most of the scenes will be shot in Istanbul, and New York.

it is also confirmed that Beren Saat has met with Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ days ago to start reading and practicing on the script, and it is worth noting that Turkish star Senan Kara will aslo be joining the work

The Turkish stars Saat and Tatlıtuğ have previously worked together almost 12 years ago, as they starred in the famous Turkish drama ''Aşk-ı Memnu i'' (Forbidden Love).

Soon after, the duo were known to the world and became famous in the middle east as their characters' names 'Samar and Muhannad'.