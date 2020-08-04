Devastating News From Elissa About Lebanon Explosion: 'My Whole House Has Been Damaged'!

Lebanese singer Elissa said that her house was completely damaged due to the huge explosion that shook the capital, Beirut, on Tuesday evening.

Queen of sensation tweeted: "My heart is seared from the inside, and I feel oppressed for my country of what happened!"

"Thank God I'm fine and I hope there will not be any martyrs, and that all the wounded to recover."

"My whole house has been damaged, but it's not important, what's important is that may God protect Lebanon."

According to the latest update by Al Jazeera Mubahser News Twitter account, death toll has reached 30.

"Reuters: Lebanon's health minister says more than 30 people have died and more than 3,000 have been injured in the blast".