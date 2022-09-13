Jung Chae-yeon Gets Injured on Set and Undergoes Surgery

Jung Chae-yeon, a member of the female idol group DIA and an actress, is injured while filming the drama and undergoes surgery.



According to her agency MBK Entertainment, Jung Chae-yeon fell down the stairs during the filming of MBC's new (Friday-Saturday) drama "The Gold Spoon" early on the 10th of September and was transferred to a hospital in Seoul.



As a result of CT and X-ray imaging, Jung Chae-yeon was diagnosed with a collarbone fracture and received emergency treatment for symptoms of concussion, and surgery on the collarbone fracture will be conducted this afternoon (13th).



The agency explains that if there is any ligament damage confirmed, she will be receiving surgical sutures.

Jung Chae-yeon wrote to her followers on her fancafe before undergoing surgery, sharing her regret about being hurt when she should have been laughing with them.



She reassured her supporters that they didn't need to be concerned because she would be fine following the procedure.

Although she felt fine, Jung Chae-yeon wrote that she was anxious. She reported that she no longer had a concussion and was now only experiencing pain in her shoulder and collarbone.

Meanwhile, MBC’s drama “The Golden Spoon” starring Jung Chae-yeon will premiere at 9:50 PM on Sep 23rd.

Written by Sondos Swed