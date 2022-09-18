  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. DIA's Members Leave the Agency, and Break Up

DIA's Members Leave the Agency, and Break Up

Published September 18th, 2022 - 10:08 GMT
DIA
Celebrating the 7th anniversary of their debut, the members thanked their fans through group photos
Highlights
All DIA members are leaving their current agency, Pocketdol Studio.

Girl group DIA disbanded after seven years on the 17th of September. 

Also ReadBLACKPINK Release Their Newest AlbumBLACKPINK Release Their Newest Album

DIA's agency, Pocketdol Studio, announced on the 15th that "DIA's exclusive contract with the company, which has been for the past seven years, will expire," adding "The music show, which was originally scheduled once, was inevitably canceled due to the injury of member Jung Chae-yeon"

DIA debuted in September 2015 with:

  • Do It Amazing

 

  • Will you Go Out With Me?

 

  • On the Road

 

  • WooWoo

 

All DIA members are leaving their current agency, Pocketdol Studio.

DIA

Celebrating the 7th anniversary of their debut, the members thanked their fans through group photos and handwritten letters on their official SNS.

They released their last album "Rooting For You" on the 14th.

Also ReadBLACKPINK Release Their Newest AlbumJung Chae-yeon Gets Injured on Set and Undergoes Surgery

 

Written by Sondos Swed

Tags:DIAJung Chae-yeoPocketdol Studio

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...