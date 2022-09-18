DIA's Members Leave the Agency, and Break Up

Girl group DIA disbanded after seven years on the 17th of September.
DIA's agency, Pocketdol Studio, announced on the 15th that "DIA's exclusive contract with the company, which has been for the past seven years, will expire," adding "The music show, which was originally scheduled once, was inevitably canceled due to the injury of member Jung Chae-yeon"
DIA debuted in September 2015 with:
-
Do It Amazing
- Will you Go Out With Me?
- On the Road
- WooWoo
All DIA members are leaving their current agency, Pocketdol Studio.
Celebrating the 7th anniversary of their debut, the members thanked their fans through group photos and handwritten letters on their official SNS.
[🎉]— 다이아 DIA (@dia_official) September 13, 2022
2022.09.14 DIA 7th Debut Anniversary
한없이 소중한 우리의 찬란했던 눈부신 날들 💖#DIA #다이아#7th_Debut_Anniversary#RootingForYou#AID #에이드 pic.twitter.com/8igODrVv9x
They released their last album "Rooting For You" on the 14th.
[📢]— 다이아 DIA (@dia_official) September 14, 2022
DIA 'Rooting For You' ⠀
'눈부셨던 날' M/V
🔗 https://t.co/rId1cRmatU#DIA #다이아#RootingForYou#루팅포유#눈부셨던날#AID #에이드
Written by Sondos Swed
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)