BLACKPINK Release Their Newest Album

BLACKPINK released their second full album "BORN PINK" on the 16th.
Starting with the title song "Shut Down," "Pink Venom," which was pre-released last month, "Typa Girl," "Yeah Yeah Yeah," "Hard to Love," "The Happiest Girl," and "Ready for Love".
#BLACKPINK 's 2nd Album [BORN PINK] is out now!— BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) September 16, 2022
Please download Digital Booklet & check out BLACKPINK's EXCLUSIVE images only on #iTunes 👀
🎧 https://t.co/K6QXn9YKkv#블랙핑크 #BORNPINK #ShutDown pic.twitter.com/xUqy4CzB5U
Jisoo said, "I'm very excited because it's an album I worked on for a long time," adding, "I'm most curious about fans' reaction."
BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' also topped Spotify's global chart
According to YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's second full-length album "BORN PINK" title song "Shut Down" topped the Spotify Daily Top Song Global Chart.
"Shut Down" was streamed more than 6.6 million times on the 16th, the first day of its release.
#BLACKPINK ‘Shut Down’ M/V— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) September 16, 2022
📺NOW: https://t.co/vECOINtM59
🎬YouTube: https://t.co/Rf0cN9I80D #블랙핑크 #2ndAlbum #BORNPINK #ShutDown #MV #20220916_12amEST #20220916_1pmKST #OutNow #YG
"Pink Venom," which was pre-released last month, ranked second on the same chart, and all of the top 30 songs, including "Typa Girl," "Hard to Love," "Yeah Yeah Yeah," "The Happy Girl," and "Tally" and "Ready For Love," were included in the top 30.
#BLACKPINK shut it down at our #SpotifyxBLACKPINK pop-up 💥 Their album #BORNPINK is out now. Listen free. https://t.co/27DYlV1rSO pic.twitter.com/ce10i5ZAIz— Spotify (@Spotify) September 16, 2022
Have you visited #SpotifyxBLACKPINK yet? We’ve taken over the Grove in LA to celebrate the release of #BORNPINK and our special activation happening only a few blocks away. Check https://t.co/o3S7KWgj1y for more info pic.twitter.com/1zLd0YoOx8— Spotify (@Spotify) September 17, 2022
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)