Did Çağatay Ulusoy Suffer an Injury on Set?

By Alexandra Abumuhor,

News media sites announced that Turkish actor Çağatay Ulusoy has had an unfortunate accident on set while filming a scene from his series 'Süslü Korkuluk (Terzi)'

And Çağatay Ulusoy's girlfriend, Turkish actress Duygu Sarışın has commented on the recent trending news, and assured fans that Çağatay Ulusoy did not experience any type of accident, and he is perfectly fine.



She added that the news regarding an injury on set were only rumors. In her statement, she said: ''There is no such accident. Çağatay Bey is in good health. Thank you for asking''

Çağatay Ulusoy's (Terzi)

Terzi is an upcoming Turkish show that stars Turkish actors such as, Çağatay Ulusoy, Şifanur Gül, Salih Bademci and Olgun Şimşek.

The series is being produced by OGM pictures and will be directed by Cem Karci. The series is set to air this year on Netflix.

The upcoming TV series tells the story of a fashion designer, who goes to Istanbul with his father (Mustafa) after his grandfather passes away, Mustafa is a mentally sick and his mind has the intelligence of a child. And for the fashion designer -whose name is Peyami- his father's sickness is a shame to him, so he has a babysitter to take care of him.

During Peyami's career, he is asked to design a wedding dress, but Peyami can't help but fall in love with his client.