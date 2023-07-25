Did Hande Erçel and Hakan Sabancı get married?

ALBAWABA - We have reasons to believe that Hande Erçel just hinted she is married.

Turkish actress Hande Erçel is currently enjoying a romantic vacation in one of her favorite places on earth, Greece, alongside her boyfriend, Hakan Sabancı.

The pair did not take pictures together to share on social media, but each of them documented their trip separately on their Instagram account.

And with the new pictures posted, social media is flaming up over a certain picture, which made many believe that Erçel and Sabancı said their I do's.

Erçel donned a two-piece Prada outfit that consists of black shorts and a matching black bralette, and the Turkish beauty snapped a selfie in front of a sign that reads "happy wife."

It is unclear if it is a confidence or if Hande was hinting that she is in fact a "happy wife" and that she married her boyfriend Hakan in a secret ceremony.

Hakan and Hande have been on their romantic summer vacation for quite some time, but during their trip, the internet personality had to leave to attend a concert with his mom before turning back to continue his time with his rumored wife.