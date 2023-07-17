Hande Erçel's boyfriend leaves her behind for his mom

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 17th, 2023 - 10:48 GMT
Hande is enjoying her time in Greece for a summer vacation (Twitter)

ALBAWABA -Hande Erçel's boyfriend takes a shorter vacation with the actress so that he can spend more time with his mother.

Hakan Sabanc, Hande Erçel's boyfriend, took his mother Arzu Sabanc to a Coldplay concert and posted pictures of the time they spent together on Instagram.

Many believe that Arzu wanted to attend the concert because she was jealous that Sabanc and Erçel had previously attended a Coldplay concert together, and wanted to go to one herself. 

Back in June, Erçel shared a post on her Instagram profile documenting her time attending a Coldplay concert.

Erçel shared pictures and videos on her Instagram and captioned: "I want something just like this," which is a Coldplay quote. 

The Coldplay concert took place in Milano, Italy, and the actress attended the event with Sabancı.

One fan jokingly commented: "a typical wife and mother-in-law behavior," another wrote: "Jealousy kills."

Currently, Hande is enjoying her time in Greece for a summer vacation with her friends. 

