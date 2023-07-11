  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Hande Erçel wears mini bikini in Greece

Hande Erçel wears mini bikini in Greece

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 11th, 2023 - 07:51 GMT
Hande Erçel makes a return to Greece
Hande Erçel makes a return to Greece

ALBAWABA -  Looks like Greece is the go-to location for Hande Erçel.

Also ReadConfused! Check out Hande Erçel's First post on ThreadsConfused! Check out Hande Erçel's First post on Threads

Hande Erçel makes a return to Greece, as last year the actress visited the country in the Balkans with her sister, Gamze, and like it too much that she thought she had to buy a house there. 

Erçel shared with her 30.8 million followers on Instagram a glimpse of her trip, the actress donned a two-piece outfit consisting of a printed scarf bandeau and matching mini shorts. 

Other pictures featured Erçel in a tiny bikini as she posed next to the pool making sure to capture the breathtaking view of Santorini. 

The actress also managed to share on Threads, the new communication app powered by Meta. 

Also ReadConfused! Check out Hande Erçel's First post on ThreadsHande Erçel attends Coldplay concert
Post by @handemiyy
View on Threads

Hande shared a video on Threads wearing mini white shorts and a black sports bra. 

 



 

Tags:Hande Erçel

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now