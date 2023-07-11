Hande Erçel wears mini bikini in Greece

ALBAWABA - Looks like Greece is the go-to location for Hande Erçel.

Hande Erçel makes a return to Greece, as last year the actress visited the country in the Balkans with her sister, Gamze, and like it too much that she thought she had to buy a house there.

Erçel shared with her 30.8 million followers on Instagram a glimpse of her trip, the actress donned a two-piece outfit consisting of a printed scarf bandeau and matching mini shorts.

Other pictures featured Erçel in a tiny bikini as she posed next to the pool making sure to capture the breathtaking view of Santorini.

The actress also managed to share on Threads, the new communication app powered by Meta.

Hande shared a video on Threads wearing mini white shorts and a black sports bra.





