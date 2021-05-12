Did Harry Styles Give up His British Accent?

Harry Styles left fans baffled at the BRIT Awards 2021 on Tuesday night as viewers questioned why he had suddenly developed an 'American accent'.

The former One Director star, 27, who wore an eye-catching brown suit, scooped up the Best British Single gong for his hit track Watermelon Sugar.

Yet during his acceptance speech, Harry, who grew up in Cheshire, left fans distracted with his accent as they claimed he suddenly sounded American.

HARRY STYLES IS REALLY OUT HERE SERVING LOOKS. DAMN STOP LOOKING LIKE A SNACK BABE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7FHObmfRJ5 — shai (@intoxicatedlads) May 12, 2021

Harry, who is in the midst of filming the 1950s drama My Policeman, said on stage: 'Thank you so much. It's... I just continue to be baffled by moments like this and they make me more and more incredibly grateful to get to do this job every day.

Here is @Harry_Styles accepting his award, which yes we will be watching on repeat for the next week #BRITs pic.twitter.com/8FoKI37Fnv — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

'I am really happy to be here and proud to be celebrating British music tonight. I want to thank my fans for being so generous to me, always, and everyone in my life who has my back. Thank you so much, I love you.

'All of you around there [NHS staff sitting in the audience], thank you for everything you did for this country in the last year. We love you so much, thank you very very much, thank you, have a good night.'

Fans were quick to take to Twitter after Harry's acceptance speech as they questioned why he was talking in an 'American accent', while others pointed out that the star has just finished filming his movie Don't Worry Darling in America - explaining the twang.

One person said: 'Wtf was Harry Styles’ accent!? Since when was he American!? #brits2021.'

A different fan put: 'My mum just asked why Harry was talking with an American accent at the Brits.'

Another follower questioned: 'Why has Harry Styles turned American? #brits2021.'

While a different account said: 'Why is Harry Styles talking in an american accent? #brits2021.'

However, one loyal fan was quick to point out: 'Harry sounds American because he just finished filming an movie where he has to use an American accent.'

Another account questioned: 'Why are people saying Harry has an American accent? #brits2021.'

While a different user added: 'Why are people saying Harry sounds American [crying face] he’s like posh northern lmfao he’s still very British.'

Other winners on Tuesday night included Dua Lipa, who won the top prize for Best Album, Little Mix, who took home the Best British Group gong, and Taylor Swift who made history as the first-ever female to win the Global Icon Award.

The 2021 Brit Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, marked the first major indoor music event in over a year as bosses released 2,500 free tickets to key workers.

The Brit Awards took place in front of a live audience of 4,000 people at London's The O2 six days before the next phase of lockdown lifts.

The ceremony, which was broadcasted live on ITV, celebrated the return to live music and Dua Lipa promised those attending that it would 'be a night to remember'.

The indoor ceremony and live show formed part of the Government's scientific Events Research Programme, and used enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing after all restrictions are lifted on June 21.

Working closely with the Government to adhere to safety guidelines, The BRITs was the first live music show at The O2 in over a year, with 4,000 tickets being up for grabs - just one fifth of the venue's 20,000 capacity.