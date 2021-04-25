Did He Commit Suicide? Jordanian Artist Mutab Al-Saqqar Dies After Falling From Hospital's 2nd Floor

According to a Jordanian security report reviewed by Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, it revealed that the main cause of the death of Jordanian singer Mutab Al-Saqqar, 55, was falling from his room located at the 2nd floor in King Hussein Medical Center.

Mutab Al-Saqqar has been receiving treatment in the Medical City Hospital in the capital, Amman, in the Civil Wing Department, since April 15, due to kidney failure and arteriosclerosis.

The body of the late artist was found on the ground, and he was taken to the arteries department of the hospital, and soon he passed away.

Following the shocking death of the Jordanian artist, it was rumored that he had committed suicide and his fall was not an accident.

However, Mutab's brother confirmed to Roya that the Jordanian artist was a believer in God, and would have never taken his own life.

He added that Mutab probably lost his balance when he was sitting on the window and fell.

On Saturday afternoon, Jordanians buried the body of the late artist Mutab Al-Saqqar, who died in the morning.

Mutab was buried in the Jizwa cemetery in the city of Ramtha in northern Jordan, in the presence of his fans and his nephew Issa Al-Saqqar and artist Hussein Al-Salman.

Despite the prevention of gatherings due to anti-Corona measures, a large number of Mutab Al-Saqqar's fans and family performed the funeral prayer and attended the burial.