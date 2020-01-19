  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Did He Put a Ring on It? Menna Arafa Is All Grown-Up Now and May Be Engaged to This Guy!

Did He Put a Ring on It? Menna Arafa Is All Grown-Up Now and May Be Engaged to This Guy!

Published January 19th, 2020 - 02:01 GMT
Menna shared a couple of posts while she was with Ali
Menna shared a couple of posts while she was with Ali

A comment by Egyptian comedian Badriya Tolba revealed that young actress Menna Arafa is engaged to social media star Ali Ghozlan.

Ali has recently shared a picture of him and Menna with his 1.6 million Instagram followers, captioning it, "best thing that ever happened to me."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best thing that ever happened to me ❤️

A post shared by Dr Ali Ghozlan (@alighozlanofficial) on

Badriya commented "congratulations", which fans considered as a confirmation of their engagement news, which has been circulating recently.

From her side, Menna shared a couple of posts of herself with Ali at Ski Egypt, along with a caption that read "best of the best."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best of the best ❤️

A post shared by Menna Arafa - منة عرفة (@mennarafaofficial) on

Arafa's followers started asking her about the wedding date in the comments section, but she totally ignored them.

The news of romance between Menna Arafa and Ali Ghozlan has been floating around in response to their frequent appearances together, but her mother completely denied these news. Ali had also previously confirmed that they are only friends.

Hilarious Tweet From Google Arabia Responding to Rumors of Badria Tolba as 'Google Maps Voice Command'!

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...