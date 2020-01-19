Did He Put a Ring on It? Menna Arafa Is All Grown-Up Now and May Be Engaged to This Guy!

A comment by Egyptian comedian Badriya Tolba revealed that young actress Menna Arafa is engaged to social media star Ali Ghozlan.

Ali has recently shared a picture of him and Menna with his 1.6 million Instagram followers, captioning it, "best thing that ever happened to me."

Badriya commented "congratulations", which fans considered as a confirmation of their engagement news, which has been circulating recently.

From her side, Menna shared a couple of posts of herself with Ali at Ski Egypt, along with a caption that read "best of the best."

Arafa's followers started asking her about the wedding date in the comments section, but she totally ignored them.

The news of romance between Menna Arafa and Ali Ghozlan has been floating around in response to their frequent appearances together, but her mother completely denied these news. Ali had also previously confirmed that they are only friends.