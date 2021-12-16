Did Kerem Bürsin Set the Date of Marrying Hande Erçel?

Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin's love in the show Sen Çal Kapımı has come true in real life, and the handsome artist lost his heart to Hande Erçel.

The couple, who has been in a full-blown relationship for a while, enchants their fans with their posts on social media.

Bürsin, whose marriage to Erçel is the subject of curiosity, made statements about his private life. So, are Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel getting married?

Kerem Bürsin, the Turkey spokesperson of HeForShe Movement, called by the United Nations Women's Unit to be an advocate of change for gender equality, made candid statements to the 'Sunday Surprise'. While talking about the equality of women and men, he also made striking statements about her private life.

I Don't Ask How Much Money You Get

Referring to the inequalities in the acting community as a spokesperson for a movement advocating gender equality, Bürsin said, "How much do you get paid? I find it hilarious that male actors are biologically paid more than female actors. It is very wrong to be doing the same job and being paid different wages. If it will contribute to this change, I will be a pioneer so that my wages and my partner's wages are equal.'

I Do Not Accept Projects Containing Violence Against Women

Kerem Bürsin, who said that he did not accept to act in series containing scenes of violence against women in principle, said, "I do not accept such works. If such scenes are included in the works I accept, I say 'No'. I also put such a clause in my contract so that it will be known.'

I Discovered Love

Laughing at the question of love, Bürsin said, "When a person's lover becomes an actor, it is very difficult to answer such questions." Adding: 'Love is variable and is not right to put it in a mold.'

When the famous actor was reminded that he will turn 35 years old by next year and asked 'Aren't you going to get married?'

He answered: 'There is pressure. This is a social pressure factor. But I think I discovered love and I'm still in that discovery.'

Sometimes The Idea Of Having A Child Comes

After hinting that marriage could happen soon at the age of 35, the actor said: 'Sometimes I think of having a child, but it is an important responsibility. For now, this responsibility is only in my mind as an idea.'