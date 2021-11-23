Kerem Bürsin Gives a Statement on Marrying Hande Erçel

  1. Home
Ala' Mashharawi

Published November 23rd, 2021 - 09:12 GMT
Last night, Turkish couple Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have won four awards as a result of their mega-success in the hit rom-com series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air).

HanKer paraded the trophies they won during the 9th edition of Flip Newspaper Awards ceremony (Ayaklı Gazete Ödül), on Instagram, which included 'Best Romantic Comedy Male Actor Award', 'Best Romantic Comedy Female Actress Award', 'Best Series Couple Award', and 'Best Romantic Comedy Series Award.'

Kerem and Hande: The Interview After the Ceremony

Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel were stormed by journalists after the awards ceremony and asked them a few questions, one of which was decidedly uncomfortable about their intentions to get married.

Reporter: 'Fans want to know when you're getting married.'

Kerem Bürsin : 'HERE? Do you want a clear answer to this question in the prize room? We don't need to go into these private matters, we are here for our work and we are so happy about it.'

Reporter: 'Do you interfere with what Hande wears?'

Kerem Bürsin: 'I don't interfere with Hande and you don't interfere with me?' said to Hande.

Hande Erçel: 'We don't interfere but obviously we tell each other the things we love.'

Reporter: 'Would you work together again?'

Hande Erçel: 'It depends on the scenario.'

Kerem Bürsin: 'I think Hande doesn't want to work with me again. I hope it will happen but as I said it depends on the scenario, on the characters.'

Hande Erçel: 'Working with kerem is really beautiful and special for me.'

Kerem Bürsin: 'For me too!'

The couple who is not unbalanced about marriage, seem to be more solid than ever.

 

