Did Najwa Karam donate millions to quake victims?

ALBAWABA - Donations are still in progress for those affected by the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey two days ago, with a death toll reaching up to 17k.

Previously, Albawaba shared articles about the stars who donated to the people in need amid the tragic earthquake, and now it is rumored that Najwa Karam has joined the list of people who donated.

Beauty expert Laila Obeid shared in a social media post: "A Lebanese singer, a person I am proud of has donated $2 million to Syria. she has not declared it yet, but I hope she will soon."

Journalist Ghadi Francis shared: "An authentic Lebanese singer, a true Lebanese patriot....she does not want to announce what she gave, and that is very noble of her.... sources have reported that she has donated $2 million to those affected by the earthquake in Syria."

Francis added: "Until her identity is revealed.. we thank her silently. It warms the heart, despite the tragedies."

Other tweets featured pictures of Najwa Karam, and one user wrote: "Najwa Karam donates a huge amount to those affected by the earthquake in Syria, insisting that her name and the amount not be mentioned."