Did Reham Said Just Insult Fat People?

Egyptian presenter Riham Said has been heavily criticized for her latest episode in the show "Sabaya" during which she criticized the obese saying they distorting the general image.





During the episode, Reham said: "Obese people are dead, a burden on their family and the country, They distort the general image".

She continued: "I mean, when you can't walk in your Jellabiya, and you don't walk properly because your knees hurt and your face is sweating because of the abnormal amount of toxins in your body, You lost all your femininity and your laugh... You lost everything"



Comments rained on Reham's words and many labeled them as hurtful and offensive to the obese.