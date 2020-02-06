Why did an Algerian Website Publish Fake News on Rym Ghezali's Death?

An Algerian celebrity page published news that former Star Academy contestant Rym Ghezali may have died.



The death news went viral, which led a large number of social media pioneers to mourn the young artist, which forced Rym to deny the news herself through her account on Instagram.

Ghezali published a screenshot of the news and commented: "After they envied us in sickness, they killed us."

She continued: "They are diseased souls, promoting rumors in order to obtain a large number of likes without any regard to family and loved ones."