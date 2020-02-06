  1. Home
  3. Why did an Algerian Website Publish Fake News on Rym Ghezali's Death?

Published February 6th, 2020 - 01:05 GMT
An Algerian celebrity page published news that former Star Academy contestant Rym Ghezali may have died.


The death news went viral, which led a large number of social media pioneers to mourn the young artist, which forced Rym to deny the news herself through her account on Instagram.

Ghezali published a screenshot of the news and commented: "After they envied us in sickness, they killed us."

She continued: "They are diseased souls, promoting rumors in order to obtain a large number of likes without any regard to family and loved ones."

Shocking and Devastating! Rym Ghezali Suffers a Cancerous Tumor.. This is the First Picture After Surgery

