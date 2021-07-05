Didem Soydan's Statements About Having Children Out of Wedlock Fuel Separation Rumors With Burak Deniz

Rumor has it that Didem Soydan and Burak Deniz have broken up.

According to a new report by online magazine MedyaNotu, Burak Deniz has changed the sports coach who he and girlfriend Didem Soydan collaborates with.

The magazine also added that the famous couple removed each others' photos from social media.

Did Didem Soydan and Burak Deniz separate?

Turkish model Didem Soydan was a guest at Armağan Çağlayan's Youtube show a short time ago, as she made statements about marriage that fell like a bomb on the ears.

Didem said: "My family has given up hope on me getting married, but they told me something the other day,"

Then shockingly, Soydan's family suggested that she has children out of wed lock.

"We know you will not get married, but if you have children,"

Didem answered: "How will they grow up without parents?"

They answered: "We'll see how they'll grew up." Stressing that her family wanted her to have a baby out of wedlock, then it was claimed that she parted ways with Burak Deniz.

The statements made by the famous model were widely discussed and criticized in the past days.

While the echo of statements continued, a shocking news of separation emerged. The famous model parted ways with her love.

While the couple was working with the same sports coach, Burak Deniz's co-star in Maraşlı series, Alina Boz, started to work with his new coach, which strengthened the claims of separation.

The famous couple has not yet made a statement on the subject.