Diletta Leotta on Can Yaman: I Think I'm Still in Love With Him

Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta has announced last Monday on the Italian talk show Verissimo that her relationship with Turkish actor Can Yaman is broken, thus confirming the rumors of a breakup that had been running since the beginning of August.

The couple's followers and the press began to speak of a possible separation after Venice International Film Festival, an event to which the Turkish actor attended alone. And, finally, they were right.

'With Can it was a beautiful story, a dream, a fairytale, love at first sight,' Leotta said on set, before reflecting on how their relationship evolved.

'We are two 30-year-old boys who love each other, who try to live this enormous passion,' she said, stating that Sandokan's face asked her to marry him.

According to the presenter, the marriage proposal came in a short time: 'It was after we had been dating for a month. Maybe things went too fast,'

'It is not an easy moment, as it can happen to all couples,' Leotta said since her feelings for the actor, with whom she began a relationship at the beginning of this year, have not changed at all.

'I don't know what will happen in the future. Love is unpredictable and even life is unpredictable.' To the surprise of the public, the interviewee added: 'I think I'm still in love.'