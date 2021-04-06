Diletta Leotta Teases Her Peachy Derrière as Boyfriend Can Yaman Hugs Her for Easter

  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2021 - 11:36 GMT
We thought that Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta were announcing pregnancy, but it turned out that the Turkish-Italian couple were celebrating Easter.

With his 8.2 million followers on Instagram, handsome Turkish actor Can Yaman shared an intimate picture while hugging his beautiful Italian girlfriend, Diletta Leotta.

The Turkish handsome captioned the romantic picture with a hatching chick to mark Easter.

The lovey-dovey couple weren't the only thing that captured followers' attention in the picture, as Leotta's peachy derrière in denim had its share of the comments too.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As for Diletta Leotta, she celebrated Easter by posting a different picture with Can Yaman.

The smitten couple were sitting on the floor, and in front of them was a huge chocolate piece shaped like an egg.

Diletta captioned the picture in Italian 'Appassionati di cioccolato' meaning 'chocolate lovers'.

