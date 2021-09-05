Diletta Leotta Throws a Dig on Can Yaman in Her First Statement After Breakup

Diletta Leotta throws a dig at Can Yaman after the end of their love story.

The love story between Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta is over. The couple who have been talking about themselves for months continue to attract attention, even after the sudden separation.

While Can is dedicated to his fans, after hangover nights in Belgrade and the preparation for the red carpet on Venice Film Festival, the beautiful journalist from DAZN talks about love, launching a provocation on the Turkish actor.

Diletta Leotta Stings Can Yaman After the Breakup

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta have broken up, throwing their fans into doubt. What has happened between them? Can and Diletta seemed ready for the big step, after meeting each other's families that made their supporters dream, then something broke, so much so that Diletta preferred to celebrate her 30the birthday alone.

Meanwhile, Can consoled himself by touring Italy in search for a bit of relaxation, and then flew to Belgrade where he allowed himself to have a 'bachelor' night, between erotic dances and cocktails with the inseparable, Roberto Macellari.

Yaman is back to the capital to prepare for Venice Film Festival red carpet, where he will be awarded, and there he could meet the DAZN journalist.

In the meantime, Diletta has posted some photos from Guess My Age, a game show hosted by Max Giusti, where she will be the first guest of the new season.

During the show, Leotta confided some impressions on the couple's relationships in the Venus Club living room.

'Madness of love? I've done so much. Now every day is madness. Even just the fact of carving out time to be with the person you love, this is already a madness of love', Leotta revealed to the presenter Lorella Boccia.

Diletta's sentence did not go unnoticed, given the moment she is facing after the end of the relationship with Can, and many have read a clear jab against her ex-boyfriend.

In short, at the moment the reasons for the farewell remain shrouded in darkness and fans are hoping that Can and Diletta will clarify the situation, perhaps trying to give themselves a second chance.