Director Tima Shomali speaks of AlRawabi School for Girls season 2 release date

ALBAWABA - Fans of AlRawabi School for Girls are eagerly waiting for the release of season 2.

And since season one was released around this time two years ago in August 2021, viewers speculated that season two will be released at the same time this year, more specifically on August 11, 2023.

Neither Netflix nor cast members have promoted season two release date, but in-spite of that, the speculated date was heavily circulated on social media as the official release date for the second season.

Even verified pages on social media, like entertainment news page @Georgous4ew on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has tweeted that the release date is actually tonight.

Director Tima Shomali breaks her silence

To put an end to this confusion, director of AlRawabi School for Girls Tima Shomali has released a video today to clear things out regarding when the show will be premiered on Netflix.

On Instagram Stories Tima said:

"OK, an important announcement to everyone, to all the messages that I'm receiving, and the countdown videos that are emerging on TikTok, NO! AlRawabi School for Girls will not be released today, it will not be released tomorrow, it will not be released the day after tomorrow,"

لا صحة مايتداول عن عرض الجزء الثاني من #مدرسة_الروابي_للبنات خلال اليومين هذي من المنطق ان إذا بيعرض بيكون في جدول نتفلكس خلال هالشهر كاقل شيء يعني ❤️



تيما الشوملي نفت الخبر وصورت الستوري عبر الانستقرام وهي تمنتج الجزء الثاني: pic.twitter.com/rVH47xN2je — بسام | ندى (@AsirAlfan) August 10, 2023

Shomali added: "I'm still stuck at work,"

Then the director turned to her colleague and asked him: "What are we doing?" and he responded with: "producing".

Tima continued: "We're still producing, which means it's not going to be now. So I will definitely let you know before AlRawabi School for Girls is released."

The director then joked about those people who have been inventing dates out of their own minds.

"There are some people whose imaginations are very wide. But I'm telling you these are all rumors. So stay tuned."