Discover the Song Dedicated to Nadine Njeim by Her Husband

Egyptian presenter, Boussi Shalabi, hosted Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim in a special episode to celebrate the success of her series "Khamsa w Nos" (Five and a Half), after it achieved great success in Lebanon, Egypt and a large number of Arab countries.





During the episode, Boussi asked Nadine to call her husband. The Egyptian TV host spoke with Nadine's husband, businessman Hadi Al Asmar, and asked him to send a message to his wife on air. He said he was surprised by the call and was shy since it is the first time he spoke on the phone in an interview.

Nadine's husband dedicated a romantic by Kazem El Saher to her, and commented: "If I was asked who would I marry 20 times, I would always marry Nadine"

"Khamsa w Nos" (Five and a Half) series, in which Nadine appears stars Qusay Khouli and Moatasem Al Nahar. It is written by Eman El Said and directed by Philip Asmar.