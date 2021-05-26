'Disloyal'! Saad Lamjarred Takes Down Ensay from YouTube After Dispute With Mohamed Ramadan

Ensay is deleted from YouTube.

The audience was surprised when they found out that Ensay pop song for Saad Lamjarred featuring Mohamed Ramadan has been deleted from YouTube.

Moroccan magazine "360" has revealed, based on a source close to Saad Lamjarred, that management of the Moroccan artist has submitted a request to YouTube to delete the song from the platform after a dispute between him and Mohamed Ramadan over financial returns.

A source close to Lamjarred said that Ramadan refused to pay Saad the proceeds of YouTube views of Ensay, despite releasing it two years ago.

The source added that Ramadan ignored the terms of the contract signed between the two parties, which stipulates granting Lamjarred a percentage of profits.

The same source explained that management of Saad Lamjarred had amicably contacted Mohamed Ramadan’s management, but the latter refused to respect the terms of the contract, and accordingly, it was decided to submit a request to YouTube to delete the video clip, in consultation with the Egyptian lawyer acting on behalf of Saad Lamjarred.