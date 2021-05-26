  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'Disloyal'! Saad Lamjarred Takes Down Ensay from YouTube After Dispute With Mohamed Ramad…

'Disloyal'! Saad Lamjarred Takes Down Ensay from YouTube After Dispute With Mohamed Ramadan

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 26th, 2021 - 08:35 GMT
'Disloyal'! Saad Lamjarred Takes Down Ensay from YouTube After Dispute With Mohamed Ramadan

Ensay is deleted from YouTube.

Also Read'He's Cocky and Arrogant'! Assala Lends Her Voice to Amr Youssef Against Mohamed Ramadan'He's Cocky and Arrogant'! Assala Lends Her Voice to Amr Youssef Against Mohamed Ramadan

The audience was surprised when they found out that Ensay pop song for Saad Lamjarred featuring Mohamed Ramadan has been deleted from YouTube.

Moroccan magazine "360" has revealed, based on a source close to Saad Lamjarred, that management of the Moroccan artist has submitted a request to YouTube to delete the song from the platform after a dispute between him and Mohamed Ramadan over financial returns.

'Disloyal'! Saad Lamjarred Takes Down Ensay from YouTube After Dispute With Mohamed Ramadan

Also Read'He's Cocky and Arrogant'! Assala Lends Her Voice to Amr Youssef Against Mohamed RamadanWill He Be Jailed for 20 Years?! Rape Accusations Against Saad Lamjarred Return To the Forefront

A source close to Lamjarred said that Ramadan refused to pay Saad the proceeds of YouTube views of Ensay, despite releasing it two years ago.

The source added that Ramadan ignored the terms of the contract signed between the two parties, which stipulates granting Lamjarred a percentage of profits.

The same source explained that management of Saad Lamjarred had amicably contacted Mohamed Ramadan’s management, but the latter refused to respect the terms of the contract, and accordingly, it was decided to submit a request to YouTube to delete the video clip, in consultation with the Egyptian lawyer acting on behalf of Saad Lamjarred.

Tags:saad lamjarredmohamed ramadanEgyptMoroccoEnsay

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...