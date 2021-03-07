Will He Be Jailed for 20 Years?! Rape Accusations Against Saad Lamjarred Returns To the Forefront

He is in trouble, again!

The Court of Appeal in Paris ordered a retrial of Moroccan star Saad Lamjarred against rape accusations of a young woman in her 20's in 2016, and changing the description of the case from "sexual assault" to "rape", according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

In April 2019, the case was referred to a misdemeanor court by a decision of an investigating judge that reduced the charges against the Moroccan artist, and reclassifying them under the categories of "sexual assault" and "violence with aggravating grounds for punishment."

The Paris Court of Appeal decided to re-examine the case and transfer it the criminal court instead of the misdemeanor court.

The newspaper considered that the annulment of the ruling in the past was just a comment made by the first judge, due to the absence of the suspect's DNA in a place other than the victim's underwear.

If proven guilty, the singer, who can still appeal to the Court of Cassation, could face a 20-year prison sentence.

In October 2016, a French woman in her 20's named Laura has filed a lawsuit against Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred accusing him of rape under the influence of alcohol and drugs days before his concert in Paris.