DJ Khaled Chooses an Arabic Name For His Newborn Boy

US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled has announced the name of his second child, a boy, at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Taking to the stage at Los Angeles’ Staples Center to accept his first-ever Grammy, for Best Rap/Sung Performance, the artist revealed that he and his wife Nicole Tuck have decided to name their newborn Alam.

“First of all, God is the greatest, thank you God,” began the 44-year-old, who accepted the accolade for “Higher” alongside John Legend. “This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip hop,” he added, shouting out the late Los Angeles rapper who was also featured on the track.

“I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago,” he continued, going on to share his second child’s name and explaining, “It means ‘the world’ in Arabic.”

“And I also want to big up my other son, Asahd,” Khaled added of his first child, who recently turned three-years-old. “I love you so much. Daddy will be home soon.”

The Miami-based producer took to Instagram last week to announce the happy news that he is the proud father of a new baby boy.

Posting a picture of himself with the family’s doctor, Dr Jin, after the birth, the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker said: ‘THANK YOU ALLAH! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic).”

The chart-topping producer announced that he was going to become a father for the second time in 2019 with a picture of Tuck having an ultrasound scan.