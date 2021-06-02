DJ Khaled to Perform in New Orleans at The End of June

  1. Home
Published June 2nd, 2021 - 10:21 GMT
DJ Khaled will be joined by US singer Jazmine Sullivan
Earlier this week, DJ Khaled released a song named “I Did It."

US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is set to perform at the US’s Essence Festival of Culture this month, as part of a star-studded list of performers.

The 2021 event, which will also feature online experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to take place in New Orleans from June 25-27.

DJ Khaled will be joined by US singers Jazmine Sullivan, Ne-Yo, Davido, Tank, Michelle Williams, Kirk Franklin and D-Nice. 

In April, the singer released a new album called “Khaled Khaled.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier this week, he released a song named “I Did It,” featuring rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Dababy, as well as singer Post Malone. 

 

