DJ Khaled to Perform in New Orleans at The End of June

US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is set to perform at the US’s Essence Festival of Culture this month, as part of a star-studded list of performers.

The 2021 event, which will also feature online experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to take place in New Orleans from June 25-27.

DJ Khaled will be joined by US singers Jazmine Sullivan, Ne-Yo, Davido, Tank, Michelle Williams, Kirk Franklin and D-Nice.

In April, the singer released a new album called “Khaled Khaled.”

Earlier this week, he released a song named “I Did It,” featuring rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Dababy, as well as singer Post Malone.