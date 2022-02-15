Does Nick Cannon Want Mariah Carey Back?

Nick Cannon released a new emotional song titled 'Alone'.

The new ballad featured a sample of the track "Love Takes Time," from his ex-wife's Mariah Carey debut album that was released in 1990.

Nick tweeted 'This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone,''

'Alone' starts with the singer expressing that he still has nothing but love for Carey, however he also made it clear that he would stay away from both her and her partner Bryan Tanaka.

Cannon and Carey, 52, were married from 2008 to 2014, The former couple share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Nick, who has 7 children, is currently expecting his 8th child with Bre Tiesi.