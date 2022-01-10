Hande Erçel Shares an Unseen Picture of Her Late Mother Aylin Erçel On Her Death Anniversary

On the third anniversary of Aylin Erçel's death, her daughter Turkish star Hande Erçel has remembered her late mother in the sweetest way.

On Instagram, Hande shared an unseen picture of her late mother Aylin Erçel, who died on January 10, 2019.

In the cute selfie, Hande and her mother Aylin were goofing around and posing with a duck face.

The Sen Çal Kapimi star captioned the picture: 'A Butterfly kissed my neck.. I miss you so much mom.'

Aylin Erçel had died from cancer at the age of 47, and for this reason, Hande Erçel celebrated her previous birthday with a special request from her millions of fans.

On November 24, 2021, Hande Erçel celebrated her 28th birthday, and she couldn't find a better idea than to celebrate it with her millions of fans around the world.

As part of the celebration, the young woman only wanted one thing, she asked her fans to make a donation to the organization Kansersiz Yasa (Life Without Cancer), of which she is the goodwill ambassador.

“Heroism requires great responsibility, continuity… I want to touch thousands of more lives with great happiness and hope. Let's always be heroes ... Join me. Let's give the best gift for my birthday together by donating to hundreds of children with cancer and their families who are still waiting for support,” expressed the actress at the time.

Kansersiz Yasa is an NGO, and it was created for the sole purpose is to support children suffering from cancer and their families.

Since the date Aylin died, the actress always pays tribute to her late mother and always remembers her. "I am aware that I look more and more like you, I love it so much ... And you are so beautiful, Mom,"

For this reason, the young artist is committed to constantly helping patients.