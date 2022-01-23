'Don't Enter My House'! Did Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Break up Because of Demet Özdemir?

HaberGalatasaray.net has claimed that there are 'Demet-Özdemir' crisis between Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin.

The debate between the famous actress Demet Özdemir and Hande Erçel is growing. There was another crisis between the successful actresses Hande Erçel and Demet Özdemir.

It was claimed that Hande Erçel, who learned from the newspapers that her lover Kerem Bürsin will share the lead role in a project with Demet Özdemir, did not welcome Kerem Bürsin home.

According to the news, there was another crisis between Hande Erçel and Demet Özdemir. After Demet Özdemir, who works with the same management company as Hande, claimed that she was jealous because all the good projects go to Hande Erçel first, there was another crisis between Demet Özdemir and Hande Erçel, and it's learned to be tense.

It was claimed that this time it was Hande Erçel who was the jealous one after she learned that Demet Özdemir and Kerem Bürsin will play the leading roles in a new series to be broadcast on Disney+ digital platform.

There was no explanation from the duo after the claim that Hande Erçel, who was harsh on Kerem Bürsin, turned him down from the door by saying, "I don't know why. I was going to learn this from the newspapers".