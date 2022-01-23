Move Over Hande Erçel! Kerem Bürsin and Demet Özdemir to Share the Lead Roles in New Disney+ Series

Will the star of DayDreamer, Demet Özdemir, and the star of You Knock On My Door, Kerem Bürsin, be the protagonists of a new love story? This is the news that has been circulating on the web in the last few hours.

The beautiful Turkish actress Demet Özdemir and the handsome Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin have been reported that they could work together in a new and romantic TV series.

Torresette.news reported: “According to new information circulating, Demet is in the process of signing a project for Disney with MF Productions. Kerem Bürsin will be the male lead actor of the series”.

The news portal added that the new couple is ready to make millions of fans all over the world fall in love with them, after their respective partners, Hande Erçel and Can Yaman, have been reported that they are also preparing for a new show together on Disney+.

After the spread of the news, no confirmation has come neither from the Turkish production nor from those directly involved.

Meanwhile, the Italian fans are thrilled to see this couple together.